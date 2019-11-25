Monday Weatherline

Va. has seen big snowfalls in November
Here are November snow records for Virginia. Highest one-day site total: 23 inches in Madison County on Nov. 5, 1939. Highest monthly total: 30 inches in Grayson County in 1950. Most towns west of the Blue Ridge have seen 1 foot or more from a November storm.
