Monday Weatherline

Snowstorm hit Virginia four decades ago
Forty years ago, Virginia was in the grip of a major snowstorm that left thousands stranded. Hampton Roads faced 12 to 20 inches of snow, high wind and bitter cold — the final blow in that area’s harshest winter on record. Richmond saw 13 inches by March 2, 1980.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.