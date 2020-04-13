Monday Weatherline

Tropical storms uncommon in April
Tropical cyclones are most likely to be found in the Southern Hemisphere during April, but the North Atlantic basin can rarely see action. The only known April tropical storms were 2017’s Arlene, Ana in 2003 and an unnamed hybrid low in 1992. None struck land.
