Monday Weatherline

Atlantic hurricane season slows its pace
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season saw the earliest “C” storm with Cristobal on June 2, but the record pace has slowed. By this point in 2016, there was already a “D.” Saharan dust is suppressing storminess for now, but the next one to form will be named Dolly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.