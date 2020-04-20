Monday Weatherline

April’s record high has a history
Richmond’s record high for April is a six-way tie. Readings of 96 degrees came in 1915, 1925, 1960, 1976, 1985 and 1990. But 2017 had the month’s warmest low of 73. Based on monthly mean temperature, 2017 was also the hottest April for Richmond and the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.