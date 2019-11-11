Monday Weatherline

Veterans Day has run the weather gamut
Veterans Day will be mild this year in Richmond, but through history it’s ranged from a record high of 80 in 1964 to a low of 20 in 1933. The last rain was in 2009, but 1979 had the most at 1.76 inches. In 1987, several inches of snow surprised the region.
