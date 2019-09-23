Monday Weatherline

30 years ago, Hugo had powerful follow-up
One day after Hugo struck the state, a powerful cold front swept through on Sept. 23, 1989. At the State Fair of Virginia, 14 people were injured when high winds toppled a large balloon into the crowd. In Tidewater, dozens of boaters were rescued from capsized vessels.
