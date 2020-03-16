Monday Weatherline

Bright passes by space station possible
If clouds cooperate — and it still looks iffy — some bright, long International Space Station passes could be visible in Richmond’s evening skies on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Visit spotthestation.nasa.gov to see details and get a heads-up via email.
