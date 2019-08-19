Freezing low not unheard of during August
At least four sites in Virginia have recorded a freezing low during August, but all were above a 2,200-foot elevation. Big Meadows, Burke’s Garden and Floyd dipped to 31 or 32 degrees on Aug. 29-30, 1986. Hot Springs reported a low of 32 on Aug. 2, 1912.
