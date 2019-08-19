Freezing low not unheard of during August

At least four sites in Virginia have recorded a freezing low during August, but all were above a 2,200-foot elevation. Big Meadows, Burke’s Garden and Floyd dipped to 31 or 32 degrees on Aug. 29-30, 1986. Hot Springs reported a low of 32 on Aug. 2, 1912.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription