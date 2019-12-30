Monday Weatherline

Records of Dec. 30, 1917, still stand
Dec. 30, 1917, set these statewide and local records that still stand. The coldest December reading in Virginia: 27 below zero at Burke’s Garden in Tazewell County. Richmond’s coldest high and low for the month: 13 degrees and 2 below zero.
