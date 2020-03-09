Monday Weatherline

March 1960 brought Va. three snowstorms
Sixty years ago, the state saw an unusually cold and snowy March. A big winter storm — the second of three that month — hit the mountains of Southwest Virginia on March 9, 1960. Up to 15 inches of new snow piled atop the layer from a week earlier, damaging many roofs.
