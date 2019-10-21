Monday Weatherline

October is now above normal for rainfall
Most of metro Richmond picked up 1 to 2 inches of rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor on Sunday. October will now be an above-normal month for rainfall. More drought relief is coming: Another widespread soaking is in the works for this weekend.
