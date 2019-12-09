Monday Weatherline

Snowstorm struck on this day last year
Central and southern Virginia saw the heaviest snowstorm for so early in the season on Dec. 9, 2018, with 11.5 inches in Richmond and up to 14 inches in the western suburbs. Danville has its third-biggest snowstorm of all time, totaling 15.2 inches.
