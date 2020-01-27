Monday Weatherline

Outlook unsettled for later in week
For now, the forecast for Friday night into Saturday comes with lower-than-usual confidence. The chance for rain — or wintry weather to our north and west — depends on the path of a low expected to move over the Southeast and how much cold air it encounters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.