Monday Weatherline

Hurricane Gordon neared N.C. 25 years ago
On Nov. 18, 1994, erratic Hurricane Gordon veered within 100 miles of North Carolina. Significant erosion and flooding hit the Outer Banks and Virginia Beach, claiming a pier and several homes. It was the most recent November hurricane to threaten the region.
