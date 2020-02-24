Monday Weatherline

February is a big tornado month in Virginia
Virginia suffered a deadly tornado outbreak on Feb. 24, 2016. The Northern Neck and Appomattox and Sussex counties were hit hardest. Since 1950, 24 tornadoes have struck the state during February, most recently in Leesburg on Feb. 7 of this year.
