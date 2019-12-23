You are the owner of this article.
Monday Weatherline

Richmond is off to a slow start for snow

Richmond’s snow total for 2019 will be a rather low 2.6 inches, assuming we don’t add any in the final days. It’s the lowest annual sum since 2008, but that’s fairly arbitrary as trivia. Snow is best ranked by season, and we’re still early in the 2019-2020 one.

Meet John Boyer

John Boyer

John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.

As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.

Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.

Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.

Email him your story ideas and weather tips.

