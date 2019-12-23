Monday Weatherline

Richmond is off to a slow start for snow
Richmond’s snow total for 2019 will be a rather low 2.6 inches, assuming we don’t add any in the final days. It’s the lowest annual sum since 2008, but that’s fairly arbitrary as trivia. Snow is best ranked by season, and we’re still early in the 2019-2020 one.
