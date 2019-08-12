Connie set rainfall record at RIC in 1955
Hurricane Connie set the one-day rainfall record at Richmond International Airport — 8.79 inches — on Aug. 12, 1955. (In 2004, however, Gaston left up to 12.6 on the West End). Connie lumbered ashore near Cape Lookout then tracked up over the Chesapeake Bay.
