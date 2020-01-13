Monday Weatherline

Sunday’s temp fell just shy of daily record
The weekend’s warmth saw Richmond tie the Jan. 12 record of 72 degrees on Saturday, but fall just short of a daily record on Sunday with a high of 69. Neither day broke records for warmest low. Record highs were set or tied at Norfolk and Wallops Island.
