Monday Weatherline

Melissa weakens, but new storm brewing
Tropical Storm Melissa is weakening south of Newfoundland today, but there could be new activity soon. There’s a high chance for a storm to form near Cabo Verde, and slight chances near Belize and the Lesser Antilles. The next names: Nestor, Olga and Pablo.
