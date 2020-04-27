Monday Weatherline

Luckily, this April seeing fewer tornadoes
April has brought more tornadoes to Virginia than any other month. This one is so far much quieter than April 2019, which saw 17. The state’s most active April was 2011, with 34 tornadoes. Of those, 19 were spawned by the deadly outbreak of April 27 and 28.
