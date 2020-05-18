Monday Weatherline

Rain possibility could mean high waters
Repetitive rain chances all this week could lead to flash flooding or river flooding across parts of Virginia, especially in the southwestern mountains. Look for forecast updates on richmond.com, plus the latest on Tropical Storm Arthur in the Outer Banks.
