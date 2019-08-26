Seasonably hot weather in store this week
A hint of fall was in the air on Sunday morning as areas west of metro Richmond dipped into the 50s. The state’s coolest spots, like Highland, Grayson and Bland, saw lows in the upper 40s. After today, seasonably hot weather is on tap for the rest of the week.
