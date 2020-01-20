Monday Weatherline

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a space station
Catch these bright International Space Station passes. Today: 6:34 p.m. for four minutes, rising overhead from the southwest. Tuesday: 5:46 p.m. for six minutes, but lower across the southeast horizon. Thursday: 5:49 p.m. for four minutes, from southwest to northeast.
