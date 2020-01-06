Monday Weatherline

Heavy snow hit Richmond 40 years ago
Forty years ago, the entire state was digging out from a surprise heavy snow that fell on Jan. 4-5, 1980. Richmond saw 14.9 inches, which ranks as our seventh-biggest winter storm. Visit Richmond.com today to see photos from the top 15 snowstorms on record.
