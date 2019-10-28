Monday Weatherline

October can bring chilly lows to Virginia
Richmond’s record low for the month of October was a frigid 21 degrees on Oct. 27, 1962. That day also tied the statewide monthly record low, with 9 degrees at Chilhowie in Smyth County. Burke’s Garden in Tazewell County previously hit 9 on Oct. 21, 1952.
