Think it’s hot now? It’s been much hotter

Virginia’s all-time record high is shared by Columbia, upriver from Richmond, which hit 110 degrees on July 5 and July 7, 1900, and Rockbridge County’s Balcony Falls, which tied that mark 65 years ago on July 15, 1954. Several other towns have peaked at 109.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

