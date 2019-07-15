Think it’s hot now? It’s been much hotter
Virginia’s all-time record high is shared by Columbia, upriver from Richmond, which hit 110 degrees on July 5 and July 7, 1900, and Rockbridge County’s Balcony Falls, which tied that mark 65 years ago on July 15, 1954. Several other towns have peaked at 109.
