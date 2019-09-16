Some facts about 90-degree days in Richmond
Sept. 16 is the average date for Richmond’s last 90-degree day of the year. Coincidentally, today’s forecast is close to 90. Extra heat can’t be ruled out yet. Last year, we hit our final 90 on Oct. 4. The latest calendar date with a 90 was Oct. 16, 1897.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.