Some facts about 90-degree days in Richmond

Sept. 16 is the average date for Richmond’s last 90-degree day of the year. Coincidentally, today’s forecast is close to 90. Extra heat can’t be ruled out yet. Last year, we hit our final 90 on Oct. 4. The latest calendar date with a 90 was Oct. 16, 1897.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

