Monday Weatherline

Remembering the twisters of May 4, 1990
On May 4, 1990, a tornado killed two people and injured 10 in Augusta County. Another powerful tornado that evening wrecked buildings on a path through Lake Chesdin, Matoaca and the mall area of Colonial Heights, where disasters struck again in 1993 and 2008.
