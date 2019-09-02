August’s temperatures averaged to 79 degrees in Richmond, which was 1.5 degrees above normal (based on the 1981-2010 climatology) and tied for 14th-warmest August out of the past 123. Locally, September is slightly favored for above-normal temperatures and rainfall.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

