Monday Weatherline

Cold season fourth-fewest for freezes
Since the fall, Richmond International Airport logged 57 days with a low at or below 32 degrees. That’s 17 days below the average of 74 freezes, and is tied for fourth-fewest when ranking cold seasons there since 1930. The 2011-12 winter had the fewest at 53.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.