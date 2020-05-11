Monday Weatherline

2nd-latest spring freeze date in the books
Sunday’s unseasonably cold start was officially the second-latest date for a spring freeze in Richmond behind May 11, 1966. The low of 32 degrees at Richmond International Airport beat the daily record of 35. This week, we’ll take a deeper look at the records.
