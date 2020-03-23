Monday Weatherline

Will March 8 be last freeze of spring?
Richmond’s most recent freezing low was two weeks ago on March 8. If we don’t go below 32 degrees again, 2020 will set the record for earliest date for spring’s last freeze. By no means are we in the clear yet, but a warmer-than-normal trend is favored into April.
