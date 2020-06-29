Monday Weatherline

Late June has brought heat to state, city
June 29 and 30 claim the month’s hottest highs in Virginia. Three areas made it to 107 degrees on those dates in 1934 and 2012. Richmond’s monthly record was 104 on June 26, 1952. Across our region, June’s all-time warmest lows range from upper 70s to mid-80s.
