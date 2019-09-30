Monday Weatherline

Tornadoes killed 12 Virginians 60 years ago
Today marks 60 years since the remnants of Hurricane Gracie spun off three strong tornadoes near Charlottesville. On Sept. 30, 1959, tornadoes killed 11 people in the rural Ivy community, and one near Stanardsville. Fluvanna County also saw extensive damage.
