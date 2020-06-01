Monday Weatherline

It’s official: Hurricane season begins
Today is the first day of climatological summer and hurricane season is now officially underway. A stalled mass of heavy rain over southern Mexico and Central America could spawn a new tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico this week. The next name is Cristobal.
