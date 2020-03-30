Monday Weatherline

Will freeze-free streak go into April?
Richmond has been freeze-free for three weeks, and none is looming. But nights below 32 degrees can threaten plants after April 1. If so, the NWS will issue a freeze warning. In 2016 and 2019, April had three freezes. 2017 and 2018 barely avoided doing so.
