New state record confirmed: Town in Virginia’s Blue Ridge got nearly 8 feet of precipitation in 2018

Every part of Virginia saw abnormally high rainfall in 2018. But one locale was wetter than the rest, exceeding every other town's total from last year plus all the other years on record.
According to a panel of state and national weather experts, an observer in Sperryville in Rappahannock County set the Virginia record for maximum annual precipitation by totaling 94.43 inches throughout 2018.
That's twice the town's average annual precipitation of 47.18 inches, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration climate data.
Much of that catch was rainfall, and it also includes the liquid equivalent of snow and ice that fell there.
The previous – though uncertified – high annual total in the state was in 1996 when 86.06 inches fell at Philpott Dam northwest of Martinsville.
The State Climate Extremes Committee certified the Sperryville observation in October after several months of investigation, then issued a report on Dec. 2.
Based on the quality of the gauge, the observing practices and the supporting meteorological evidence, the members unanimously agreed to give the title to Sperryville.
The town is situated about 90 miles northwest of Richmond and 65 miles southwest of Washington along the eastern slope of the Blue Ridge Mountains. That region dealt with heavy rain and flash floods several times throughout 2018 due to thunderstorms and moisture from tropical systems Alberto, Florence and Michael. The wettest single day at Sperryville was Sept. 18 with 4.21 inches.
After the ultra-rainy 2018, two other mountainous sites also emerged as possible contenders to establish a new state precipitation record: Montebello in western Nelson County and another volunteer observer site near Roanoke. In both cases, the totals reported in 2018 surpassed the previous mark at Philpott Dam, but quality of the observations weren't sufficient to establish an official record.
Last year also set similar maximum annual precipitation records for several nearby states: Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia.
Looking at the statewide average rather than a single site, 2018 was Virginia's record wettest year according to NOAA. Many towns and cities broke local records for annual precipitation, though Richmond did not.
The state's official 24-hour rain total is listed as 14.28 inches near Williamsburg from Hurricane Floyd on Sept. 16, 1999. However, Nelson County experienced killer floods and debris flows in August 1969 when the remnants of Camille unleashed more than 28 inches in one night.
