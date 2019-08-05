NWS signed off from airport 25 years ago

The National Weather Service issued its final local forecast from Richmond International Airport 25 years ago on Aug. 5, 1994. It had been the region’s weather hub since the 1950s. Duties then transferred to the current office in Wakefield in Sussex County.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription