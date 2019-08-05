NWS signed off from airport 25 years ago
The National Weather Service issued its final local forecast from Richmond International Airport 25 years ago on Aug. 5, 1994. It had been the region’s weather hub since the 1950s. Duties then transferred to the current office in Wakefield in Sussex County.
