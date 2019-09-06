Friday mid-afternoon update:
Rain and wind are backing off across the region as Hurricane Dorian heads farther offshore, but Hampton Roads is bracing for coastal flooding from the afternoon high tide.
At 8:35 a.m., Dorian officially made landfall at Cape Hatteras as a Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 2 p.m., it was centered 125 miles northeast of Cape Hatteras and accelerating out to sea.
The western fringe of Dorian's rain passed through Richmond earlier this morning, with a peak gust of 32 mph so far. The trend toward clearer, calmer skies will continue for the rest of the day.
Hazardous conditions continue this afternoon in the eastern portion of the state, with gusts to 50 mph and heavy rain. A 2- to 3-foot storm surge on top of the afternoon high tide will lead to coastal flooding.
Conditions will ease throughout the evening hours, and only minor residual flooding will accompany Saturday's high tides in eastern Virginia.
***
Latest track and warnings:
As of 2 p.m. Friday, Dorian was centered about 125 miles northeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C., with sustained winds of 90 mph according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 220 miles from the center, but hurricane-force winds only extend up to 75 miles.
The eye is now moving northeast at a faster pace of 21 mph, and will continue to accelerate out to sea as the day goes on.
Storm surge warnings are still in effect from Salter Path, N.C. to Poquoson, Va., including Hampton Roads, the lower James River, and the sounds of North Carolina. Depth of inundation will vary by location and tide cycles, but some areas will see several feet of coastal flooding.
Warnings for coastal flooding are in effect for the York River and Rappahannock River along the Middle Peninsula plus the lower Eastern Shore, and may be expanded to the Northern Neck.
Hurricane warnings remain in effect from Bogue Inlet, N.C. to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including the Albemarle Sound and Pamlico Sound, though the hurricane-force winds are rapidly departing.
A tropical storm warning is also in effect for all of coastal Virginia and the lower Delmarva Peninsula, including areas along the Chesapeake Bay.
The tropical storm warning was canceled for several inland counties, including Charles City, Essex, King William, King and Queen, Greensville, New Kent, Prince George, Sussex and Southampton.
The worst of the wind may be over, but travel will be seriously disrupted into the weekend along the Outer Banks, according to a Friday afternoon statement from the National Weather Service in Morehead City:
"VERY HIGH SURF AND LARGE BREAKING WAVES WILL CONTINUE TO BRING MODERATE TO SIGNIFICANT BEACH EROSION AND OCEAN OVERWASH ALONG THE NORTH CAROLINA COAST THROUGH TONIGHT. OVERWASH AND SOUND SIDE FLOODING WILL LIKELY CAUSE ISSUES ON HIGHWAY 12 ON THE OUTER BANKS BEGINNING TONIGHT, AND COULD CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY. VULNERABLE AREAS COULD EXPERIENCE EROSION OR OVERWASH FOR MULTIPLE HIGH TIDE CYCLES."
"STANDING WATER WILL CONTINUE TO LINGER ACROSS THE REGION INTO TONIGHT, SO PEOPLE SHOULD FOLLOW LOCAL OFFICIALS RECOMMENDATIONS ON TRAVEL IN AND OUT OF AFFECTED AREAS."
"DO NOT ENTER EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL OFFICIALS HAVE GIVEN THE ALL CLEAR TO RETURN."
***
Storm reports:
Selection of peak gusts, compiled from preliminary reports via NWS Morehead City, NWS Wakefield and the National Hurricane Center.
110 mph - Cedar Island ferry terminal, Carteret County, N.C.
101 mph - Hatteras High, N.C.
99 mph - Oregon Inlet, N.C.
98 mph - Jennette's Pier, Nags Head, N.C.
98 mph - Avon, N.C.
91 mph - Buxton, N.C. near Cape Hatteras
89 mph - Ocracoke, N.C.
85 mph - Beaufort, N.C.
83 mph - Chesapeake Light Tower, Va.
82 mph - Cape Lookout, N.C.
78 mph - Nags Head, N.C.
70 mph - Elizabeth City, N.C.
70 mph - Cape Henry, Va.
64 mph - Norfolk International Airport, Va.
64 mph - Sandbridge, Virginia Beach, Va.
63 mph - Corolla, N.C.
61 mph - Manteo, N.C.
54 mph - New Bern, N.C.
50 mph - Suffolk, Va.
44 mph - Langley Air Force Base, Va.
35 mph - Emporia, Va.
32 mph - Williamsburg, Va.
32 mph - Richmond International Airport, Va.
30 mph - Petersburg, Va.
***
Metro Richmond forecast timeline:
Friday afternoon
Cloudiness decreases from west to east across the region. Isolated showers east of Interstate 95 will gradually clear out, but no steady or significant rain is expected. Diminishing winds from the north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusts ranging 25 to 30 mph.
Friday evening
Partly cloudy and dry. Light winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
Look for updates to this story later today.
