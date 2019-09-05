Thursday night update:
Hurricane Dorian's winds, rain and surge are pounding North Carolina tonight as the center of the storm churns past Cape Fear.
As of 11 p.m., Dorian remained a Category 2 hurricane with 100 mph sustained winds, and it will continue moving northeast along the North Carolina coast through Friday morning.
Dorian will bring a dangerous combination of wind and water to coastal portions of Virginia on Friday, while the western edge of the storm brushes metro Richmond.
Headlines:
Metro Richmond:
Expect a breezy Friday, with peak gusts during the morning ranging 35 to 45 mph. While the winds won't be strong enough to cause structural damage or major outages, isolated issues with trees, branches and power lines can't be ruled out. Rain totals will be too low for flooding concerns.
Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg and Emporia:
Dorian's winds and rain will be increasingly potent just to the east and southeast of metro Richmond. Peak gusts on Friday could hit 45 to 55 mph, leading to scattered tree damage and outages. Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches might lead to flash flooding, especially south of the James River.
Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore:
Friday will be a rough, hazardous day for travel in and around Hampton Roads. The region will face sustained tropical storm-force winds of 40 to 60 mph with higher gusts.
Inland flooding could result from several inches of rain, and a 2- to 4-foot storm surge on top of the afternoon high tide will lead to coastal flooding.
Even though the eye of the storm and the "cone of uncertainty" misses this region to the south, the wind, waves and water will spread well away from Dorian's eye and affect coastal Virginia.
Conditions will deteriorate late overnight, peak on Friday, then ease on Friday evening.
Outer Banks and coastal North Carolina:
This area is likely to see the very worst of Dorian on Friday. Hurricane-force winds, storm surge and high surf are likely to cause damage. Flooding and significant erosion will begin Thursday and last into Friday.
Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Western Piedmont and Northern Virginia:
Very little of Dorian's rain will make it this far inland, perhaps just a spotty shower or two. A northerly breeze will be noticeable, but not damaging. Peak gusts may only top out around 25 mph on Friday across that region.
***
Latest track forecast:
As of 11 p.m. Thursday, Dorian was centered about 35 miles southeast of Wilmington, N.C., with sustained winds of 100 mph according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 220 miles from the center and are being felt along the coastline of South Carolina and southern North Carolina.
The eye is now moving northeast at a faster pace of 13 mph, which will likely bring it directly over Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras on Friday morning.
It's unlikely to undergo any major strengthening tonight, so the winds will likely hold steady or continue to weaken slightly. Storm surge will be significant regardless of the Saffir-Simpson category.
Watches and warnings:
Storm surge warnings are in effect from Cape Fear to Poquoson, Va., including Hampton Roads, the lower James River, and the sounds and tidal rivers of North Carolina. Depth of inundation will vary by location and tide cycles, but some areas will see several feet of coastal flooding.
Warnings for coastal flooding may be expanded northward along the Middle Peninsula, Northern Neck and Eastern Shore.
Hurricane warnings are posted from South Carolina to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including the Albemarle Sound and Pamlico Sound.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for all of coastal Virginia and the lower Delmarva Peninsula, including areas along the Chesapeake Bay and lower Potomac River.
Inland Virginia localities under in the tropical storm warning include:
• Westmoreland, Richmond County, Northumberland and Lancaster on the Northern Neck.
• Eastern Essex, eastern King and Queen, eastern King William, Middlesex, Mathews and Gloucester on the Middle Peninsula.
• New Kent, Charles City, James City, Williamsburg, York and the Virginia Peninsula.
• Prince George, Hopewell, Petersburg, Sussex, Surry, Greensville, Emporia, Southampton, Franklin and Isle of Wight in Southeastern Virginia.
• All of Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore.
***
Metro Richmond forecast timeline:
Friday, midnight to 6 a.m.
Rain moves in from the southeast, occasional west of Interstate 95 but steadier to the east.
Increasing winds from the north-northeast at 15 to 20 mph, gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph.
Friday, 6 a.m. to noon
Cloudy with on-and-off rain, but steadier rain just to the east of the metro area.
Winds from the north at 15 to 25 mph, gusts ranging from 30 to 40 mph, perhaps a peak gust of 45 mph.
Friday, noon to 6 p.m.
Turning dry as showers clear out from west to east, clouds may give way to some afternoon sun.
Diminishing winds from the north-northwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph.
Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight
Mainly clear and dry.
Light winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
***
Hazards across the region:
Storm surge:
Plan for damaging, disruptive coastal flooding on Friday across Hampton Roads and the tidal portions of the James River and York River, especially coinciding with Friday afternoon's high tide.
Low-lying coastal roads and properties that already experience recurrent flooding (generally, Zone A areas) are likely to be inundated with 2 to 4 feet of water.
According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Hampton Roads is likely to experience the most significant coastal flooding event since Sandy in 2012, though it won't be as bad as Irene in 2011 or Isabel in 2003.
In addition, minor flooding is forecast to accompany Saturday's high tides.
Along the Outer Banks, a surge of 4 to 7 feet with 10- to 15-foot waves will cause significant erosion and dune loss.
Rain:
The highest chance for heavy rainfall and flash flooding across inland areas will be through coastal North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.
Because we'll be on the western side of the storm, there should be a sharp gradient in totals across the region with very little west of Richmond and Interstate 95 but several inches in southeastern Virginia and Hampton Roads.
Most scenarios bring Richmond less than 1.5 inches of rain, so flash flooding and river flooding are not expected in or near the metro area.
Showers will increase gradually on Thursday, peak on Friday morning, then taper off late Friday. It may or may not be a continuous rain, depending on where that western edge sets up.
Wind:
Dorian will generate gusty conditions in central Virginia, though damaging wind is a greater concern for the Tidewater region and points south.
A northerly breeze will become more noticeable in Richmond on Thursday night, with some gusts to 25 or 30 mph after midnight.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield expects gusts to 40 or 45 mph as far west as Interstate 95 on Friday morning, though the forecast is still subject to change.
For comparison, the highest gust Richmond International Airport reported during Michael last October was 56 mph.
Tidewater can expect sustained tropical storm conditions, likely setting in just before daybreak on Friday and moving out by Friday night.
Gusts could hit 70 to 75 mph in Virginia Beach, which will be the part of the state closest to the center of the storm.
Tornadoes:
For central Virginia, we'll be on the side of the storm that is unfavorable for a significant tornado threat.
Across the region, the primary threat for tornadoes will be focused on coastal North Carolina today. There have already been several sightings and reports of damage.
While a tornado can't be ruled out in Virginia, this does not have the look of a very active Florence-type situation.
Look for updates to this story later today and throughout the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.