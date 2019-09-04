Wednesday afternoon update:
Dorian is likely to bring a dangerous combination of wind and water to coastal portions of North Carolina and Virginia on Thursday and Friday, while its western edge grazes metro Richmond.
Headlines:
Metro Richmond and Central Virginia:
Expect a rainy and breezy Friday, with gusts ranging 35 to 45 mph. While the winds probably won't be strong enough to cause structural damage or major outages, issues with trees, branches and power can't be ruled out, especially for areas east of Interstate 95. Rain totals should be low enough to prevent serious flooding concerns.
Hampton Roads and Tidewater:
Friday will be a rough, hazardous day for travel in and around Hampton Roads. The region will face sustained tropical storm-force winds of 40 to 50 mph with higher gusts, several inches of rain and major coastal flooding during the afternoon high tide. Even though the eye of the storm and the "cone of uncertainty" misses this region to the south, the wind, waves and water will spread well away from Dorian's eye and affect coastal Virginia. Today and Thursday should be used to stow loose outdoor items, secure boats, and park cars away from frequently-flooded areas, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield. Conditions will deteriorate Thursday night, peak on Friday, then ease on Friday evening.
Outer Banks and coastal North Carolina:
Hurricane-force winds, storm surge and high surf are likely to cause damage, flooding and significant erosion from Thursday into Friday.
***
Latest track and warnings:
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dorian is centered about 115 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla. with sustained winds of 105 mph. Though the core of strongest winds remains offshore for now, tropical storm-force winds extend up to 175 miles from the center.
Dorian's intensity is holding steady, and it's unlikely to undergo any significant strengthening or weakening over the next 36 hours. The eye is moving north-northwest at 9 mph, and it will continue to parallel the Florida coastline throughout the day before turning northeasterly near South Carolina on Thursday.
Though there hasn't been a dramatic shift in the track or intensity forecast today, the latest trends bring the eye right over Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras on Friday morning instead of it grazing just offshore. Dorian is also trending toward a slower scenario, which means most of the Virginia impacts occur on Friday instead of Thursday night.
The high clouds visible off to the south of Richmond today are the northern edge of Dorian. The nearest rain is still located over southeastern North Carolina, and it may take until late Thursday for us to see that wet weather arrive. More on the forecast below.
As expected, watches are being upgraded to warnings ahead of Dorian as confidence in the forecast continues to increase.
Storm surge warnings are in effect from Port Canaveral, Fla. to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including the sounds and tidal rivers of North Carolina, with some areas between expecting surge up to 8 feet deep.
Storm surge watches (the precursor to a warning) extend northward to Hampton Roads and the lower James River.
Hurricane warnings are posted for much of Florida's northeast coast, and from the Savannah River to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including the Albemarle Sound and Pamlico Sound.
A tropical storm watch is also posted for eastern Virginia from the North Carolina border to Chincoteague, and south of Smith Point in the Chesapeake Bay.
***
Hazards across the region:
Storm surge:
There will be a significant threat for storm surge flooding on Friday across Hampton Roads and the tidal portions of the James River and York River, especially coinciding with Friday afternoon's high tide.
Areas that already experience recurrent flooding are likely to be inundated with 2 to 3 feet of water.
Storm surge warnings may be expanded farther north into the Chesapeake Bay later today.
Along the Outer Banks, a surge of 3 to 4 feet with 10 to 15 foot waves may cause significant erosion.
Rain:
The highest chance for heavy rainfall and flash flooding across inland areas will be through coastal North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.
There's a potential for a sharp gradient in totals across the region, with very little west of Richmond but several inches in Hampton Roads.
Most scenarios bring Richmond less than 2 inches of rain. Showers will increase gradually on Thursday, peak on Friday morning, then taper off late Friday.
Wind:
Dorian's wind field will keep expanding as the storm moves north. That will allow gusty conditions to be felt in central Virginia, though the risk of damaging wind is more of a concern for the Tidewater region and points south.
A northerly breeze will become more noticeable in Richmond on Thursday night, with some gusts to 25 or 30 mph.
A reasonable high-end scenario could bring some gusts to 40 or 45 mph as far west as Interstate 95 on Friday morning, though the forecast is still subject to change.
Tidewater can expect sustained tropical storm conditions, with a possibility of gusts to 70 mph right along the Atlantic.
Tornadoes:
For central Virginia, we'll be on the side of the storm that is unfavorable for a significant tornado threat.
Across the region, risk for brief tornadoes will be confined to eastern North Carolina on Thursday and Friday.
While a tornado can't be ruled out in Virginia, this does not have the look of a very active Florence-type situation.
Look for updates to this story later today and throughout the week.
