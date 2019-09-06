Friday late afternoon update:
Winds are letting up across the region as Hurricane Dorian heads even farther offshore, but the afternoon-to-evening high tide is still bringing major coastal flooding to Hampton Roads.
At 8:35 a.m., Dorian officially made landfall at Cape Hatteras as a Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. By late afternoon it was centered nearly 200 miles east of the Virginia capes and accelerating out to sea.
The western fringe of Dorian's rain passed through Richmond just before daybreak, followed by a peak gust of 32 mph. The gusts and rain are long gone for central Virginia, and the evening will be dry and mostly clear with a lighter wind from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind along the coast will continue to ease throughout the evening hours, and only minor residual flooding will accompany Saturday's high tides in eastern Virginia.
***
Latest track and warnings:
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dorian was centered about 180 miles east of Cape Henry, with sustained winds of 90 mph according to the National Hurricane Center.
Though the worst of Dorian will steer well to the east of the Mid-Atlantic and New England states, it will come ashore again in Nova Scotia late Saturday then weaken further after crossing Newfoundland on Sunday.
All hurricane and tropical storm warnings are now discontinued south of the North Carolina-Virginia border, though a storm surge warning is still in effect from Salter Path, N.C. to the North Carolina-Virginia Border, including the sounds of North Carolina.
Warnings for coastal flooding are in effect for the York River and Rappahannock River along the Middle Peninsula plus the lower Eastern Shore, and may be expanded to the Northern Neck.
A tropical storm warning is also in effect for all of coastal Virginia and the lower Delmarva Peninsula, including areas along the Chesapeake Bay.
The worst of the wind may be over, but travel will be seriously disrupted into the weekend along the Outer Banks, according to a Friday afternoon statement from the National Weather Service in Morehead City:
"VERY HIGH SURF AND LARGE BREAKING WAVES WILL CONTINUE TO BRING MODERATE TO SIGNIFICANT BEACH EROSION AND OCEAN OVERWASH ALONG THE NORTH CAROLINA COAST THROUGH TONIGHT. OVERWASH AND SOUND SIDE FLOODING WILL LIKELY CAUSE ISSUES ON HIGHWAY 12 ON THE OUTER BANKS BEGINNING TONIGHT, AND COULD CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY. VULNERABLE AREAS COULD EXPERIENCE EROSION OR OVERWASH FOR MULTIPLE HIGH TIDE CYCLES."
"STANDING WATER WILL CONTINUE TO LINGER ACROSS THE REGION INTO TONIGHT, SO PEOPLE SHOULD FOLLOW LOCAL OFFICIALS RECOMMENDATIONS ON TRAVEL IN AND OUT OF AFFECTED AREAS."
"DO NOT ENTER EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL OFFICIALS HAVE GIVEN THE ALL CLEAR TO RETURN."
***
Storm reports:
Selection of peak gusts, compiled from preliminary reports via NWS Morehead City, NWS Wakefield and the National Hurricane Center.
110 mph - Cedar Island ferry terminal, Carteret County, N.C.
101 mph - Hatteras High, N.C.
99 mph - Oregon Inlet, N.C.
98 mph - Jennette's Pier, Nags Head, N.C.
98 mph - Avon, N.C.
91 mph - Buxton, N.C. near Cape Hatteras
89 mph - Ocracoke, N.C.
85 mph - Beaufort, N.C.
83 mph - Chesapeake Light Tower, Va.
82 mph - Cape Lookout, N.C.
78 mph - Nags Head, N.C.
70 mph - Elizabeth City, N.C.
70 mph - Cape Henry, Va.
64 mph - Norfolk International Airport, Va.
64 mph - Sandbridge, Virginia Beach, Va.
63 mph - Corolla, N.C.
61 mph - Manteo, N.C.
54 mph - New Bern, N.C.
50 mph - Suffolk, Va.
44 mph - Langley Air Force Base, Va.
35 mph - Emporia, Va.
32 mph - Williamsburg, Va.
32 mph - Richmond International Airport, Va.
30 mph - Petersburg, Va.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
We all survived. It’s been almost two weeks of 24-7 and while we all hope for the best and pray for the Bahamas
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.