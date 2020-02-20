10 PM UPDATE: Richmond got just a half-inch of snow, but slick roads in the morning could be a problem

Thursday night update:
On the 20th day of February, winter finally looked like winter.
A storm gliding across North Carolina sideswiped central Virginia on its way out to sea, delivering somewhere between a dusting and a coating of snow to the Richmond metro area between the late afternoon and midevening hours.
Flakes clung to the early tree buds and grass, accumulated on the tops of cars and stuck to signs, but left the roads and sidewalks wet as it fell.
The National Weather Service posted a winter weather advisory for much of the region through the night due to the threat of slick roads during a morning commute with temperatures well below freezing.
While Richmond fell short of a 1-inch total, the broad strokes of Thursday’s system played out similar to the forecast. Only the faintest flurries materialized north of the Interstate 64 corridor, while the more significant accumulations piled up in areas closer to North Carolina.
By 9 p.m., the National Weather Service in Wakefield relayed preliminary snow totals showing 1 to 2 inches between Prince George County and eastern Chesterfield County, and 2 to 4 inches between Emporia and Franklin (with snow still falling). The preliminary total at Richmond International Airport in eastern Henrico County was a half-inch.
Totals were expected to exceed 3 inches in parts of southeastern Virginia and Hampton Roads, where a winter storm warning was in effect through the night.
Cold weather will fully settle in on Friday despite the return of sunny skies. Around Richmond, temperatures will swing from a morning low in the lower-to-mid 20s to a high in the upper 30s, and back to the 20s for Saturday morning.
Thursday’s tenuous snow cover will be no match for sunny highs in the 50s over the weekend.
As February snows go, it was a gentle yet straightforward one without the added frustrations of ice, sleet or high winds, but did little to compensate for Richmond’s nearly 8-inch season-to-date snowfall deficit.
The season’s first system brought an unusually early but short-lived 0.9-inch coating on Nov. 12. Another 0.1 inch came on Dec. 11. A trace of sleet and snow appeared on Jan. 18.
The area’s next chance of precipitation: more rain showers from Monday through Wednesday.
***
UPDATED: 5:10 p.m. Thursday
A winter storm is brushing past our region, and the dividing line between snowy and dry conditions could cut right across metro Richmond this evening.
At 5 p.m., the first reports of light snow were coming in from Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and Powhatan.
Most areas south of a Roanoke-to-Petersburg-to-Williamsburg line have seen snow so far this afternoon, but that steady activity is struggling to make a lot of progress to the north.
Weather observers and cameras on VDOT's 511 site show the flakes sticking to grassy surfaces around Danville, Emporia and Suffolk, though roads are primarily wet.
As snow continues to fall and the sun goes down, road conditions are expected to get slippery across that region.
Some heavier snow bands will set up near the North Carolina-Virginia border this evening, with rates exceeding 1 inch per hour at times. That activity is likely to miss Richmond to the south.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday for metro Richmond and the Tri-Cities, extending east to the Middle Peninsula and southwest along the Interstate 85 corridor. Across that zone, a light coating of snow could turn roads slippery tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter storm warning is also in effect for southeastern Virginia and Hampton Roads, where 2 to 3 inches of snow and some locally higher amounts are expected by Friday morning.
To the north of Richmond, snow prospects aren’t so good. Once again, our metro area appears to be on the edge of the haves and have-nots.
By early evening, we should have a fairly clear picture of which areas are going to wake up to slick roads, and which cities and towns will be left out.
By the way things are shaping up this afternoon, we can rule out the high-end scenario and lower the most likely forecast, too.
Richmond will most likely end up with a dusting less than 1 inch during the early-to-mid evening hours.
At the very latest, snow showers would clear out to the east of metro Richmond and the Tri-Cities just after midnight and all of it should be offshore by daybreak Friday.
If the Friday morning commute is affected, it would be by snow that’s already on the ground.
Travel plans northbound and westbound from Richmond on Friday morning are unlikely to be affected, but those heading toward Norfolk, Greensboro or Raleigh will want to check road conditions before heading out. The bull’s-eye of heaviest amounts — potentially several inches — could set up between far southeastern Virginia and central North Carolina.
The snow chance will coincide with a brief surge of cold air. For Richmond, expect highs only in the upper 30s today and Friday, with lows generally in the lower 20s on Friday morning and Saturday morning.
But with high temperatures headed to the 50s again over the weekend, any accumulations aren’t likely to last long.
Hundredths of an inch of moisture and a few miles can make all the difference with a winter weather forecast, so things can and will change. Look for updates to this story later today as the snow gets closer and the forecast picture gets clearer.
***
Odds of 1 inch of snow (updated)
Here are the odds for seeing at least 1 inch of snow accumulations by Friday morning, as of Thursday afternoon:
Richmond: 15%
Ashland: 5%
Charlottesville: 0%
Emporia: 90%
Farmville: 15%
Fredericksburg: 0%
Louisa: 0%
Lynchburg: 10%
Norfolk: 85%
Petersburg: 50%
South Hill: 60%
Tappahannock: <1%
Washington: 0%
Williamsburg: 50%
Since the last forecast update, most of these probabilities were lowered.
