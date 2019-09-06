Friday evening update:
The worst of Dorian is over for North Carolina and Virginia as the storm churns farther out to sea.
There are no longer hurricane, tropical storm or storm surge warnings in effect for our region.
At 8:35 a.m., Dorian officially made landfall at Cape Hatteras as a Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. By late afternoon it was centered nearly 200 miles east of the Virginia capes and accelerating out to sea.
The western fringe of Dorian's rain passed through Richmond just before daybreak, followed by a peak gust of 32 mph. The gusts and rain are long gone for central Virginia, and the evening will be dry and mostly clear with a lighter wind from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind along the coast will continue to ease throughout the evening hours, and only minor residual flooding will accompany Saturday's high tides in eastern Virginia.
As of 8 p.m. Friday, Dorian was centered 275 miles south-southwest of Nantucket, Mass., with sustained winds of 90 mph according to the National Hurricane Center.
Though the worst of Dorian will steer well to the east of the Mid-Atlantic and New England states, it will come ashore again in Nova Scotia late Saturday then weaken further after crossing Newfoundland on Sunday.
The storm has departed but travel will be seriously disrupted into the weekend along the Outer Banks, according to a Friday afternoon statement from the National Weather Service in Morehead City:
"VERY HIGH SURF AND LARGE BREAKING WAVES WILL CONTINUE TO BRING MODERATE TO SIGNIFICANT BEACH EROSION AND OCEAN OVERWASH ALONG THE NORTH CAROLINA COAST THROUGH TONIGHT. OVERWASH AND SOUND SIDE FLOODING WILL LIKELY CAUSE ISSUES ON HIGHWAY 12 ON THE OUTER BANKS BEGINNING TONIGHT, AND COULD CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY. VULNERABLE AREAS COULD EXPERIENCE EROSION OR OVERWASH FOR MULTIPLE HIGH TIDE CYCLES."
"STANDING WATER WILL CONTINUE TO LINGER ACROSS THE REGION INTO TONIGHT, SO PEOPLE SHOULD FOLLOW LOCAL OFFICIALS RECOMMENDATIONS ON TRAVEL IN AND OUT OF AFFECTED AREAS."
"DO NOT ENTER EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL OFFICIALS HAVE GIVEN THE ALL CLEAR TO RETURN."
We all survived. It's been almost two weeks of 24-7 and while we all hope for the best and pray for the Bahamas
