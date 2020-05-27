Quick-hitting Tropical Storm Bertha will bring rain to parts of Va. that don't need more

A soggy low pressure system suddenly gathered itself into a proper tropical storm just off South Carolina's coastline this morning.
The National Hurricane Center christened Tropical Storm Bertha, the Atlantic's second storm of 2020, shortly after 8 a.m.
About ninety minutes later, it came ashore near Mount Pleasant, S.C., just east of Charleston.
Bertha's winds were minimal in both size and strength: peaking at 50 mph within a compact zone stretching just 25 miles from the center.
Those tropical storm-force winds won't survive the journey onto land, but swirling clouds and heavy rain will continue northward toward Charlotte as it weakens to a tropical depression later today.
But Virginia's forecast was unchanged by that surprise classification.
Today, as yesterday, the outlook calls for swath of 1 to 2 inches of rain up the western Piedmont, with locally higher amounts and potential flash flooding for areas that were already drenched last week.
A flash flood watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for the region surrounding Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville, Martinsville, Blacksburg and Lexington.
As ex-Bertha's rain falls later today and into early Thursday, creeks could quickly rise into nearby homes and roads.
Fortunately, it won't linger like last week's stalled weather pattern that caused up to 10 inches of rain along the Blue Ridge Mountains over several days.
Richmond and central Virginia will catch the eastern fringes of those rain bands tonight – at least one-quarter inch will fall, and maybe up to 1 inch in spots – but not enough to warrant flash flooding concerns here.
But that extra rain falling in the upper James River basin, along with more from a front that will swing through on Friday and Saturday, will keep the river levels higher than usual in Richmond later this week. By the weekend, Richmond's Westham gauge might flirt with minor flooding for the third time this month, and the fifth time this year.
Landfalling tropical systems, even the weak ones, usually bring along an extra bit of spin and buoyancy in the atmosphere that can translate to a fleeting risk of tornadoes or strong thunderstorm winds. Today, that will be a possibility to watch from Raleigh to Cape Lookout and points south.
That remnant tropical low will be scooting well into Ontario by Thursday, but the sticky air mass it leaves behind across Virginia could fuel some isolated gusty thunderstorms tomorrow.
The rain chances continuing into the forecast for Friday and Saturday will be due to a front sweeping in from the west.
Sunnier skies – and a less tropical feel to the air – will return by Sunday.
The short-fuse storm is another interesting and early development in the 2020 season, following Tropical Storm Arthur's brush with the Outer Banks earlier this month.
But it also underscores that inland rain is often Virginia's biggest issue related to the tropics.
Only a handful of years have seen two named storms develop before the conventional June 1 start date to the Atlantic season.
In the past decade, 2016 brought Hurricane Alex in January and Tropical Storm Bonnie in late May, while 2012 saw Alberto and Beryl form in the second half of May.
