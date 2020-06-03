Rare but welcome weather news: Va. saw a spring without tornadoes

Virginia narrowly missed seeing any tornadoes this spring, by a matter of miles and degrees.
The months of March, April and May – climatological spring – typically end up with several tornadoes across the state, sometimes dozens.
So far in 2020, Virginia's lone confirmed tornado hit Loudoun County on the morning of Feb. 7.
It's not unprecedented to go without tornadoes in the spring months. But it is unusual, considering that it's typically their peak season.
Over the past 20 years, only 2015 and 2016 also lacked any springtime tornadoes. But 2016 had a fatal outbreak in February, while 2015 turned more active in June with six touchdowns.
There was one close call recently.
On May 27, Tropical Depression Bertha spawned a minimal tornado in Warren County, N.C. only about three miles from the Virginia border. The storm triggered a tornado warning as it approached Mecklenburg County and a funnel cloud was sighted, but no damage. Typical for a tropically-generated tornado, which we usually see more of in late summer and early fall, it faded as quickly as it formed.
Not all warned storms go on to cause damage. But this spring, there were also fewer tornado-threatening storms on the radar to begin with.
Throughout March, April and May, only eight tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service around the state, and six of those were for the severe weather on April 13. That’s down from 79 warnings issued during the same period last year. Since 2000, those three months average 22 warnings, according to an archive of NWS products maintained by Iowa State University.
Tornadoes require a complicated convergence of variables to spin up in the first place.
So the reasons for not having any can be varied.
“How Virginia escaped from an otherwise wet, stormy spring with no tornadoes may just come down to luck and some small differences in atmospheric conditions on the most active weather days,” said Corey Davis, applied climatologist for the State Climate Office of North Carolina and former meteorology classmate of mine.
For our neighbors to the south, tornadoes came in greater-than-usual numbers this spring.
A preliminary count showed 27 tornadoes so far in North Carolina this year, triple the average count of nine, according to Davis.
More than half of those came from an outbreak on April 13, where the ingredients on the weather map broke in an unlucky direction.
While the environmental conditions that day were broadly similar over the two states, North Carolina experienced slightly greater lift to create and sustain those storms, plus more unstable air with which to fuel their violent vertical motions.
And at other times throughout the season, ingredients either weren’t present at all, or didn’t combine in the necessary ways to create storms here in Virginia.
Generally speaking, March had abnormal heat but was short on moisture for most areas. May lacked its usual heat and instability and the rainfall was irregular. While May was excessively wet and flood-prone for the western mountains, the rainfall was deficient for Richmond and points north and east.
We can see this spring's calmer trend reflected by a drop in the other statistics related to severe weather.
The numbers of severe thunderstorm warnings issued by the NWS across Virginia this spring – and the tally of severe wind and hail reports that followed – were also at their lowest points since either 2015 or 2016.
For May in particular, the preliminary count of 12 damaging wind reports statewide is the lowest for that month in at least 20 years of Storm Prediction Center records. Likewise, the one report of large hail was the lowest for May in at least two decades.
Just because it’s been a mostly-quiet spring for storms doesn’t mean we'll avoid any turbulence this summer.
June is still a prime month for severe thunderstorm winds, even though we're now coming down from the springtime tornado peak.
A perfectly average June would bring 145 reports of damaging thunderstorm wind around the state.
Though there hasn’t been a June tornado in Virginia since 2015, the long-term average is for two instances during the month.
The monthly outlook doesn't involve a prevailing cool weather pattern that would suppress storminess, as we saw throughout April and May. Odds are tipped toward above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation across Virginia, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
During a time of year when many of us unplug to spend time outside and on the road, make sure you're still ready for whenever the next weather alerts blare through.
