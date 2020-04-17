Richmond barely scraped through this chilly week without a freezing low. An all-time record is now likely to fall.

Frost danger nipped at the fringes of metro Richmond on several nights over the past week, but the city and Richmond International Airport avoided freezing temperatures.
Officially, Richmond hasn't seen a night at or below 32 degrees since March 8.
If that remains the final freeze of this spring – which looks more likely by the day – it will go down as the earliest date for that occurrence in 123 years of local weather records.
The record-earliest date for Richmond's final spring freeze was March 11, 2012. Before that, the record had been March 12, 1946.
Recently, RIC airport dipped to a low of 33 on April 11, then upper 30s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. On each of those mornings, some outlying areas fell into the lower 30s.
More upper 30s are in the forecast on Sunday morning, then there's a slight chance for similarly chilly nights in the middle of next week. Past then, it's very unlikely that a frosty night would threaten our plants, much less a hard freeze.
Richmond's average last freeze date is April 4, based on National Weather Service statistics for the 1981-2010 climate period. But a wider look shows that date trending from mid-April during the mid 20th Century to the cusp of late March by the 2010s.
By April 19, there's about a 90% chance that Richmond has already observed its final freeze.
Richmond's all-time latest spring freeze date was May 11, 1966.
Overall, it wasn't unusual that we just approached freezing temperatures in mid-April. The unusual thing was not doing so throughout all of mid-to-late March which allowed trees and flowers to take off earlier.
The number of freeze-free nights between fall and spring is also decreasing. Some of that is due to the expanding urban heat island effect, which is superimposed on the overall warming observed across the global climate. Put together, that means an earlier and longer allergy season for us, and a gradual shift in the types of plants and animals that call this area home.
The American Meteorological Society lists several reasons why defining the start of a growing season can be a vague and complex topic. Plants themselves have varying hardiness. Local terrain and proximity to water, plus wind and humidity levels are major factors driving whether ice will nip at any sensitive plants on a given night or not.
Across our region, average last freeze dates range from late March in Hampton Roads to late April in the western and northern Piedmont.
The reason frost can coat vegetation, cars and decks even when the temperature is in the mid or upper 30s is because our thermometers are conventionally placed several feet off the ground. Slightly colder air can pool at surfaces below the level we measure at and allow ice to form.
