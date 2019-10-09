You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Richmond Folk Festival forecast: Feeling like fall with a minimal threat of rain

  • 0
RICHMOND

View of Brown's Island and the Folk Festival, in Richmond, on October 11, 2008.

 EVA RUSSO

Fine fall weather will be on display for the Richmond Folk Festival this weekend.

A jacket will come in handy for the Friday evening performances, but plan to leave the rain gear at home.

Saturday afternoon will be the warmest point of the entire weekend. Sunshine and highs near 80 will be more suited to short sleeves, but a slight chill will return for the evening.

Sunday looks to be the cooler, cloudier day. A shower isn't impossible, but we should avoid a washout.

While the region could use some rain, a cold front passing through on Saturday night and Sunday morning appears too moisture-starved to bring a threat of disruptive rain. We'll mainly notice an uptick in clouds and a slight drop in temperatures between Saturday and Sunday.

That said, the rain chance isn't 0%. If we were to see some sprinkles on Sunday, they probably wouldn't last long or amount to much. Look for an update if the shower chance increases.

Friday

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sky: mainly clear.

Temperatures: upper 60s at sunset falling to lower 60s or upper 50s.

Wind: light, from the north.

Saturday

Noon to 9:30 p.m.

Sky: mostly sunny to start, then clouds increase by the evening.

Temperatures: mid 70s at midday rising to an afternoon high near 80 degrees, then falling into the 60s for the evening.

Wind: light and variable.

Sunday

Noon to 6 p.m.

Sky: variable cloudiness, with a very slight chance for a passing shower.

Temperatures: hovering in the mid-to-upper 60s, possibly lower 70s if the sun makes more of an appearance.

Wind: light, from the north and northeast.

42 of our best photos from the Richmond Folk Festival over the years

 

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's videos and forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Meet John Boyer

John Boyer

John Boyer, the RTD's staff meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016 after covering severe weather on television in Tulsa, Okla.

As a native of the Roanoke area, the region’s heavy snowstorms started his fascination with Virginia’s changing weather.

Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and earned their Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal in 2012.

Look for his stories in the RTD and on Richmond.com, along with videos and forecast updates for major weather events in our area.

Email him your story ideas and weather tips.

Wednesday Weatherline

System off Mid-Atlantic not an inland threat

A low that is meandering off the Mid-Atlantic will bring high surf, rip currents and coastal flooding to Tidewater this week. There’s a slight chance the system could briefly take on tropical storm characteristics, but either way there’s no threat for inland areas.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News