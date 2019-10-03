You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FRIDAY FOR CENTRAL AND EAST-CENTRAL
VIRGINIA...

A DRY COLD FRONT WILL CROSS THE REGION EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. A
NORTH WIND WILL INCREASE TO AROUND 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH
FROM LATER FRIDAY MORNING INTO FRIDAY AFTERNOON. MINIMUM RELATIVE
HUMIDITY VALUES ARE EXPECTED TO DROP TO 30 TO 35%. THIS WILL
RESULT IN ENHANCED FIRE DANGER, ESPECIALLY GIVEN THAT VERY DRY
CONDITIONS HAVE DEVELOPED OVER THE PAST MONTH. ANY FIRES THAT
DEVELOP HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO SPREAD QUICKLY.

RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION HANDLING ANY POTENTIAL
IGNITION SOURCE...INCLUDING MACHINERY... CIGARETTES...AND MATCHES.
BE SURE TO PROPERLY DISCARD ALL SMOKING MATERIALS. ANY DRY GRASSES
AND TREE LITTER THAT IGNITE WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO SPREAD
QUICKLY.
breaking

Richmond's heat sets a record for a second day; fire danger increases and counties ban burning

  1
20191003_MET_RIVER_02

People enjoyed time on the James River on Wednesday, when the high hit 98 degrees.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH/

Richmond set a heat record for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Richmond International Airport hit 97 degrees, surpassing the date’s previous record of 94, set in 1919.

On Wednesday, the airport’s 98-degree reading also set a record, coming in 7 degrees higher than the previous record, set in 1986.

The forecast calls for cooler, more seasonable weather Friday and this weekend, with continued dryness.

The National Weather Service’s Wakefield office has issued a warning of increased fire danger on Friday for an area including Richmond that stretches from the Northern Neck to the North Carolina line.

“Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source,” including machinery and cigarettes, according to a statement from the weather service.

The statement says a dry cold front with wind gusts up to 25 mph will affect the area Friday morning and afternoon.

On Thursday, citing drought conditions that have created an “extraordinary” fire hazard throughout Chesterfield County, the fire marshal declared that all permitted open burning is prohibited countywide indefinitely.

That means it is “unlawful for any person to burn leaves, trash, debris, tree and garden trimmings and land clearing debris,” according to the Chesterfield Fire and EMS Department.

“This declaration shall remain in effect until the conditions change and the prohibition has been terminated,” a news release said. “Although recreational fires are not prohibited, the Fire Marshal strongly discourages any use of open flame during this ban.”

Henrico and Hanover counties also announced burn bans Thursday.

Thursday Weatherline

Richmond International Airport saw earliest ever fall freeze 45 years ago today. The low dipped to 31 degrees on Oct. 3, 1974. The site’s latest first freeze date was Dec. 2, 1985. Lately, the growing season has often ended in early to mid-November.

